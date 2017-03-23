The Birth of Flight in Georgia
In 2007, While I was waiting to board a flight at the Atlanta airport, I happened to notice a photograph in the local newspaper, left on the seat next to me. The picture appeared under the headline "Do you have a dream like teen pilot in 1907?" It showed a young Ben Epps standing on Washington Street in Athens, Georgia, next to the craft he'd built and flown a hundred years ago - the first airplane in the state to fly.
