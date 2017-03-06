Stickers on Athens' Rachel Watkins' car bumper drive home a message

Rachel Watkins' poses for a photo in the back of her Toyota Camry, adorned with bumper stickers, Thursday, February 02, 2017, Ride along Athens' streets for even a few minutes, and there's no shortage of cars, trucks, scooters - and even bicycles - displaying one or more bumper stickers referencing everything from frequented vacation spots to favored political causes to favorite bands. One of the most floridly festooned vehicles on local streets is an otherwise unassuming 2006 Toyota Camry belonging to Rachel Watkins, events director for Avid Bookshop.

