Stickers on Athens' Rachel Watkins' c...

Stickers on Athens' Rachel Watkins' car bumper drive home a message

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Rachel Watkins' poses for a photo in the back of her Toyota Camry, adorned with bumper stickers, Thursday, February 02, 2017, Ride along Athens' streets for even a few minutes, and there's no shortage of cars, trucks, scooters - and even bicycles - displaying one or more bumper stickers referencing everything from frequented vacation spots to favored political causes to favorite bands. One of the most floridly festooned vehicles on local streets is an otherwise unassuming 2006 Toyota Camry belonging to Rachel Watkins, events director for Avid Bookshop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taya Leigh mills Feb 13 sally 1
Marc Lofton Jan '17 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC