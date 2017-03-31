St. Mary's Hospital adds e-cigs to to...

St. Mary's Hospital adds e-cigs to tobacco-free policy

This sign at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens doens't explicitly state the fact, but St. Mary's Health Care System, which operates a number of health facilities in Athens and hospitals in Lavonia and Greensoboro, has added e-cigarettes to its no-smoking policy. As evidence grows that e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery systems carry their own health risks, St. Mary's Health Care System is expanding its tobacco-free policy to include vaping equipment and products.

