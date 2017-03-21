St. Mary's and Piedmont Athens Regional fill residency programs
Current residents at St. Mary's Health Care System pose to celebrate the Athens-based system's full residency program for next year. Both St. Mary's and Athens' other hospital, Piedmont Athens Regional, offer residency programs in internal medicine, and both filled their residency programs for the coming year.
