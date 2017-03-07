Smith: UGA acting too quickly on Baldwin Hall remains

Michael Thurmond, right, author of a history of blacks in Athens, is among black leaders calling on University of Georgia President Jere Morehead to talk with people in Athens' black community about the fate of remains disinterred during a UGA construction project. I write in response to the March 4 letter to the editor from Michelle Cook and Allison Bracewell McCullick, in which the two University of Georgia officials assert the university intends to treat the slave remains disturbed at Baldwin Hall with "utmost dignity and respect."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.