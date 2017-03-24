Sims announces run for Athens-Clarke mayor's office
Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Harry Sims, shown here during a recent commission meeting, announced Thursday that he is running for mayor in the May 2018 local election. Sims was first elected to the commission in 1992.
