SESAC Signs Entire R.E.M. Song Catalog

SESAC Signs Entire R.E.M. Song Catalog

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

SESAC, the nation's most progressive PRO and the only Music Rights Organization in the country, announces that it has signed for performing rights representation in the United States the entire catalog of R.E.M., the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alternative rock band credited with pioneering the genre. The catalog includes the hit singles "Losing My Religion," "Everybody Hurts," "Its the End of the World as We Know It," "Shiny Happy People," "The One I Love," and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taya Leigh mills Feb 13 sally 1
Marc Lofton Jan '17 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC