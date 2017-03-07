SESAC Signs Entire R.E.M. Song Catalog
SESAC, the nation's most progressive PRO and the only Music Rights Organization in the country, announces that it has signed for performing rights representation in the United States the entire catalog of R.E.M., the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alternative rock band credited with pioneering the genre. The catalog includes the hit singles "Losing My Religion," "Everybody Hurts," "Its the End of the World as We Know It," "Shiny Happy People," "The One I Love," and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb 13
|sally
|1
|Marc Lofton
|Jan '17
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC