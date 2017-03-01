Senior housing proposal coming back to Athens planning commission

The 33 acres on Epps Bridge Parkway proposed for a residential development reportedly being aimed at senior citizens. Google Maps The proposed rezoning of 33 acres on Epps Bridge Parkway for a residential development reportedly being aimed at senior citizens is coming back to the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission on Thursday, four months after residents of the adjacent St. Ives subdivision expressed reservations about the plan.

