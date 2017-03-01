Scam artists continue to outsmart Athens area victims
Scams continue to proliferate in the Athens area as residents of Jackson and Oconee counties recently lost money to scam artists while trying to sell vehicles over the internet. Two other people in Jackson County were targeted by scam artists using a scheme alleging their grandchildren were in trouble and needed money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb 13
|sally
|1
|Marc Lofton
|Jan '17
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC