Question for UGA administration after slavery conversation: What next?
A crowd of about 100 people gathered in the Oconee Hill Cemetery recently for a ceremony honoring the unknown lives of 105 people - many of whom were, or might have been, slaves - whose remains were moved from the University of Georgia construction site where they were discovered to the nearby cemetery. A public conversation Saturday at UGA focused on next steps for the university and community in connection with learning more about the remains and coming to terms with the history they represent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC