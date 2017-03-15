Police investigate reported assault b...

Police investigate reported assault by vehicle off Prince Avenue

17 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A 29-year-old Athens man reported Monday that he was intentionally hit by a car driven by a woman who is a friend of his girlfriend, according to Athens-Clarke police. The man told police he was walking across the parking lot of the Golden Pantry on Prince Avenue shortly after noon when the woman accelerated and struck him.

