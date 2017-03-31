Photos: Great Southland Stampede Rodeo comes to UGA

A rider competes in the bull riding portion of the 43rd annual Great Southland Stampede Rodeo at the UGA Instructional Arena in Athens, Ga., Thursday, March 30, 2017. The GSSR will be held Friday and Saturday; gates open at 6 and the show starts at 8. A rider competes in the bull riding portion of the 43rd annual Great Southland Stampede Rodeo at the UGA Instructional Arena in Athens, Ga., Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.