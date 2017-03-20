Pamela Gordon

Pamela Yvonne Gordon, 47, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at her residence. Born in Athens, Mrs. Gordon was the daughter of Tom and Joann Pass Perry of Athens.

