New truck damaged on Green Lane in Athens

A Green Lane resident told Athens-Clarke County police on Monday that someone had poured liquid soap on his 2018 GMC Sonoma truck, including into the gas tank, removed the right-side wiper arm, scratched the right front quarter panel, removed the radio face plating and took $200 in cash from the dash. The victim said he suspects his former girlfriend, with whom he had recently broken up, had damaged his truck.

