More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought May Transmit Zika
Athens, Ga. - Zika virus could be transmitted by more mosquito species than those currently known, according to a new predictive model created by ecologists at the University of Georgia and the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.
