More Coffee Coming to Cottontown

20 hrs ago

Cottontown is about to get even more caffeinated with the news that Curiosity Coffee Bar will be setting up shop come April 24 at 2327 Main St., inside the Vino Garage. The coffee bar is targeted at people looking for a quick to-go cup of hot coffee or cold brew, and also for those looking to linger.

