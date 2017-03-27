More Coffee Coming to Cottontown
Cottontown is about to get even more caffeinated with the news that Curiosity Coffee Bar will be setting up shop come April 24 at 2327 Main St., inside the Vino Garage. The coffee bar is targeted at people looking for a quick to-go cup of hot coffee or cold brew, and also for those looking to linger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nightmares
|Sun
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC