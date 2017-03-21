Modern Art and the Art of the EP, fro...

Modern Art and the Art of the EP, from R.E.M., Let's Active,...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Something Else! Reviews

Recently, many print media and online sources celebrated the 50th anniversary of the release of The Velvet Underground and Nico , considered by many to be one of the most influential albums of the classic rock era. At the time, its approach and content certainly seemed at odds with the peace, love and flower power sentiments favored by most of their '60s contemporaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Something Else! Reviews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar 20 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar 19 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar 18 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar 16 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,430 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC