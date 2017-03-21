Modern Art and the Art of the EP, from R.E.M., Let's Active,...
Recently, many print media and online sources celebrated the 50th anniversary of the release of The Velvet Underground and Nico , considered by many to be one of the most influential albums of the classic rock era. At the time, its approach and content certainly seemed at odds with the peace, love and flower power sentiments favored by most of their '60s contemporaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Something Else! Reviews.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC