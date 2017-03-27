Margaret Swindel

Margaret Kathryn Pearson Swindel went to be with her Savior Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at her residence, surrounded by loving family. Born in Athens on February 14, 1929, Mrs. Swindel, beloved wife of 70 years to Samuel C. Swindel, was the daughter of the late Bertie Mae Goodrum Pearson, and father, Harvey Newton Pearson.

