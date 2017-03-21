Maddox: UGA made right decision on reinterring Baldwin Hall remains

Like many members of the African-American community with long-standing roots here in Athens, I have watched the situation concerning the remains found at Baldwin Hall and the subsequent reinterment with interest. I have an opinion shaped by my life and experience, and while I cannot and will not try express the sentiments of an entire community, I am very well aware of my own views, which I share with many of my fellow African Americans here in Athens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.