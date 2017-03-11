Kentucky Fried Chicken remodeling Atlanta Highway location
The interior of the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at 3196 Atlanta Highway will look like this, prominently featuring the chain's red and white color scheme, when a remodeling is completed next month. A remodeling of the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at 3196 Atlanta Highway is underway, and should be completed in April.
