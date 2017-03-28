Jefferson man charged with box-cutter assault on woman
A Jefferson man remained in the Madison County Jail on Tuesday on a charge that he cut a woman in the back with a box cutter. Deputies responded to a call at a location near Hull on Nowhere Road at Hanley Road, where an officer learned the victim's father was taking his daughter to St. Mary's Hospital in Athens.
