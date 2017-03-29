Israeli teen suspected as the caller ...

Israeli teen suspected as the caller who made threats to Athens schools in 2015

A teenager living in Israel has been identified as the person who made a series of threats to bomb and kill children in Clarke County schools in 2015, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The teen has not been publicly identified, but he was arrested by the FBI and Israeli National Police working together to find a suspect who had been making threats recently to mostly Jewish organizations in the United States and other countries.

