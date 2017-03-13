Gregg Allman cancels third tour within a year
The Allman Brothers Band rocker, 69, was due to play three dates in Athens, Georgia, two concerts in New York and gigs in Birmingham, Alabama, and Chattanooga, Tennessee later this year. However, on Monday, a message was posted on his website which read, "It has been determined that Gregg will not be touring in 2017.
