Georgia man sentenced to prison for attempted murder
The defendant known as "Porky" was sentenced Wednesday to serve up to 10 years in prison for attempted murder. Diondre "Porky" Bess, 30, of Athens, Georgia, was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty last month to a single count of attempted murder.
