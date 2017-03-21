Fire Up the Hydrants' winners to be a...

Fire Up the Hydrants' winners to be announced Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Winners of the "Fire Up the Hydrants" competition, which saw a variety of local artists turn 20 fire hydrants in downtown Athens into works of art to call attention to the vital roles of the community's public water system, will be announced at a special "Tappy Hour" celebration Wednesday at Creature Comforts Brewery. While fire hydrants are a ubiquitous part of the public water system, they're so common as to be barely noticed by the general public, according to Laurie Loftin, the education program specialist at the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department who came up with the idea for "Fire Up the Hydrants."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mon IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar 19 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar 18 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar 16 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,380 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC