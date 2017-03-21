Fire Up the Hydrants' winners to be announced Wednesday

Winners of the "Fire Up the Hydrants" competition, which saw a variety of local artists turn 20 fire hydrants in downtown Athens into works of art to call attention to the vital roles of the community's public water system, will be announced at a special "Tappy Hour" celebration Wednesday at Creature Comforts Brewery. While fire hydrants are a ubiquitous part of the public water system, they're so common as to be barely noticed by the general public, according to Laurie Loftin, the education program specialist at the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department who came up with the idea for "Fire Up the Hydrants."

