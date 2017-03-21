Fire Up the Hydrants' winners to be announced Wednesday
Winners of the "Fire Up the Hydrants" competition, which saw a variety of local artists turn 20 fire hydrants in downtown Athens into works of art to call attention to the vital roles of the community's public water system, will be announced at a special "Tappy Hour" celebration Wednesday at Creature Comforts Brewery. While fire hydrants are a ubiquitous part of the public water system, they're so common as to be barely noticed by the general public, according to Laurie Loftin, the education program specialist at the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department who came up with the idea for "Fire Up the Hydrants."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mon
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC