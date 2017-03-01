Feticide charge for Athens man who struck vehicle during police...
Feticide and multiple other charges are pending for an Athens man who struck two vehicles while being chased by police last week in Barrow County and caused one of the crash victims to lose her unborn child. According to a Barrow County Sheriff's Office news release, Aubrey Franklin Arnold, 36, was being pursued in a Chevrolet Silverado by deputies Thursday afternoon on Ga.
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb 13
|sally
|1
|Marc Lofton
|Jan '17
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
