FBI Director James Comey spotted at the White House on unexplained visit
Fox Business Channel reported on Friday afternoon that FBI Director James Comey was seen entering the White House on unspecified business. NEW: FBI official says Director Comey was at WH for "regular" meeting, discussing ongoing threat issues, etc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC