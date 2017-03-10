Downtown Athens bar damaged by 21-yea...

Downtown Athens bar damaged by 21-year-old patron

An apparently intoxicated patron of a downtown Athens bar could face criminal charges for damage he allegedly caused there early Friday morning, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. Some of the 1 a.m. incident at Jerzees Sports Bar, 420 E. Clayton St., was captured by surveillance cameras, but part of the reported mayhem occurred inside a refrigeration unit.

