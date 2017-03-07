Carnesville woman seriously injured in Commerce parking lot accident
A Carnesville woman remained hospitalized Tuesday in Athens after authorities said she was hit by a car Monday while walking in the parking lot of Walmart in Commerce. Cheryll Watson, 78, is in the intensive care unit of Piedmont Athens Regional hospital, but her condition was unavailable Tuesday.
