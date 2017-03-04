Black leaders call on UGA to further discuss future of unearthed remains at Baldwin Hall
Michael Thurmond called on UGA President Jere Morehead to talk with people in Athens' black community about the fate of remains disinterred during a UGA construction project. Photo by Lee Shearer/Staff Clarke County Board of Education member Linda Davis wants African-American remains unearthed from a pre-Civil War cemetery to be re-interred in a historic African-American cemetery, which would require UGA administrators to change their announced plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb 13
|sally
|1
|Marc Lofton
|Jan '17
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC