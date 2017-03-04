Black leaders call on UGA to further discuss future of unearthed remains at Baldwin Hall

Michael Thurmond called on UGA President Jere Morehead to talk with people in Athens' black community about the fate of remains disinterred during a UGA construction project. Photo by Lee Shearer/Staff Clarke County Board of Education member Linda Davis wants African-American remains unearthed from a pre-Civil War cemetery to be re-interred in a historic African-American cemetery, which would require UGA administrators to change their announced plans.

