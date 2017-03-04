Black leaders call on UGA to further ...

Black leaders call on UGA to further discuss future of unearthed remains at Baldwin Hall

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Michael Thurmond called on UGA President Jere Morehead to talk with people in Athens' black community about the fate of remains disinterred during a UGA construction project. Photo by Lee Shearer/Staff Clarke County Board of Education member Linda Davis wants African-American remains unearthed from a pre-Civil War cemetery to be re-interred in a historic African-American cemetery, which would require UGA administrators to change their announced plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taya Leigh mills Feb 13 sally 1
Marc Lofton Jan '17 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,351,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC