AU/UGA Medical Partnership holds fourth Match Day
Match Day at the University of Georgia Health Sciences campus had a St. Patrick's Day flavor as it coincided with the popular holiday. A clock ticks down the minutes to noon Friday for Match Day at the University of Georgia's Health Sciences Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|4 hr
|wjabbe
|1
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Sat
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Thu
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC