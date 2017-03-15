Athens woman reports assault, robbery by boyfriend

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a report by a 24-year-old Athens woman who alleged her boyfriend stole her purse then choked her when she tried to call 911 for help. The woman told officers the crime occurred about 12:45 a.m. outside the Marathon gas station on West Broad Street, where she said the 22-year-old man hit and choked her before taking the wallet, which contained $300 in cash along with a debit card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.