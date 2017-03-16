Athens woman rams husband's vehicle with truck

Danelle Demetrius Durden, 31, was arrested Wednesday night at Plantation West Condos on Westchester Circle following an altercation with her husband, from whom she is separated, Athens-Clarke County police said. Durden apparently used a baseball bat to knock on the door of an apartment, which police said was the home of the man's friend, but where Durden thought he was spending time with a woman.

