Athens woman rams husband's vehicle with truck

Thursday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Danelle Demetrius Durden, 31, was arrested Wednesday night at Plantation West Condos on Westchester Circle following an altercation with her husband, from whom she is separated, Athens-Clarke County police said. Durden apparently used a baseball bat to knock on the door of an apartment, which police said was the home of the man's friend, but where Durden thought he was spending time with a woman.

