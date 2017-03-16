Athens woman, Nicholson man jailed on burglary and drug charges
A Nicholson man and Athens woman face burglary charges after they were arrested when deputies responded to a call about strangers at a vacant house, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jerry Alex Keith, 38, and Autumn Harris, 26, were also found in possession of drugs following their arrests on March 10, Sheriff Janis Mangum said.
