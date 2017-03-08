Athens police investigating four weekend drive-by gunfire incidents
Authorities on Wednesday were investigating four weekend drive-by shootings in Athens, two of which might be related to gunplay between rival gangs, and none of which caused any injuries. While there were no injuries in any of the incidents, Athens-Clarke County police said one vehicle carrying child passengers was shot up.
