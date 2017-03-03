Athens police arrest three for Rollin...

Athens police arrest three for Rolling Ridge Apartments shooting

Yesterday

Athens-Clarke County police this week arrested three people who allegedly were involved in a drive-by shooting last month at the Rolling Ridge Apartments complex off Kathwood Drive in northern Athens. No one was injured by the fusillade of bullets fired Jan. 13 from a caravan of vehicles.

Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

