Athens man's late-night outside drum show warrants a citation

Jerry Joshua Hurst, 23, of Sycamore Drive was cited for violating the county noise ordinance Friday morning after police received complaints that he was loudly playing a full drum kit at East Clayton Street and College Avenue, outside of an apartment building, at about 12:15 a.m. Athens-Clarke County police said Hurst was a well-known street performer who previously received numerous warnings about making too much noise with his drums, and when he asked to be let off with another warning Friday police said they issued the citation because of the previous chances he'd been given.

