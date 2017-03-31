Athens man targeted by regional drug ...

Athens man targeted by regional drug task force; heroin seized

Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

An Athens man remained in the Clarke County Jail on Friday on charges that he had heroin in his apartment with the intent to distribute to others. Steven Lindsey Davis, 38, of 245 China St., was charged not only with possessing the highly addictive drug, but possessing suboxone, a controlled drug that is often used to treat drug-abuse victims.

