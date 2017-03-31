Athens man targeted by regional drug task force; heroin seized
An Athens man remained in the Clarke County Jail on Friday on charges that he had heroin in his apartment with the intent to distribute to others. Steven Lindsey Davis, 38, of 245 China St., was charged not only with possessing the highly addictive drug, but possessing suboxone, a controlled drug that is often used to treat drug-abuse victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nightmares
|Mar 26
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC