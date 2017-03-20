Athens man in jail after high-speed chase on motorcycle
An Athens man was arrested Sunday in Madison County after authorities said he tried to elude a Georgia State Patrol trooper in a high-speed chase that ended with him wrecking his motorcycle. Marquez O'Neal Favors, 20, is charged with attempting to elude, speeding, weaving in the road, reckless driving, obstruction and no proof of insurance.
