Athens man gets prison term for death of woman killed on Broad Street
An Athens man with a history of serious vehicle violations was sentenced last week to four years in prison in connection with the 2014 death of an Athens woman who was hit by a car while crossing West Broad Street. Maurice Lashawn Hampton, 31,was convicted March 16 during a jury trial in Clarke County Superior Court of felony hit-and-run and driving with a revoked license.
