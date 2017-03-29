Athens man charged with shooting, seriously injuring father at Oconee County home
A 31-year-old Athens man was arrested Thursday shortly after authorities said he shot and seriously injured his father at his parents' home in Oconee County. David Michael Blanton of South Lumpkin Street is in jail without bond on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and family violence battery.
