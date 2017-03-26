Athens man charged with murder in death of father
A 31-year-old Athens man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his father at his parents' home in Oconee County, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. David Michael Blanton had originally been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and family violence battery in the Thursday morning shooting of 62-year-old Michael Ray Blanton at a Scarlet Oak Circle residence off Daniells Bridge Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nightmares
|9 hr
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC