Athens man charged with murder in death of father

A 31-year-old Athens man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his father at his parents' home in Oconee County, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. David Michael Blanton had originally been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and family violence battery in the Thursday morning shooting of 62-year-old Michael Ray Blanton at a Scarlet Oak Circle residence off Daniells Bridge Road.

