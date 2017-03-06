Athens man charged with murder in arg...

Athens man charged with murder in argument over ex-wife

Yesterday

An Athens man armed with an assault-style rifle gunned down another Athens man at a north Athens-Clarke County nightclub Sunday night, killing him in an argument over the victim's alleged romantic involvement with the killer's ex-wife, according to Athens-Clarke County police. Tommy Lee Morris, 53, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of 43-year-old Tony Curtis Foster Jr., police said.

