Athens man charged with murder in argument over ex-wife

An Athens man armed with an assault-style rifle gunned down another Athens man at a north Athens-Clarke County nightclub Sunday night, killing him in an argument over the victim's alleged romantic involvement with the killer's ex-wife, according to Athens-Clarke County police. Tommy Lee Morris, 53, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of 43-year-old Tony Curtis Foster Jr., police said.

