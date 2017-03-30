Athens Farmers Market opens for 10th season on Saturday
The market will open for the first time this season from 8 a.m. until noon at its regular location in Bishop Park, 705 Sunset Drive in intown Athens. She has a history with the market, having worked previously at Full Moon Farm in Winterville, selling its produce on Saturdays at the Athens Farmers Market.
