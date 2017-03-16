Athens-Clarke Heritage Foundation celebrating 50 years
A bedroom in the Church-Waddel-Brumby House, now the Athens Welcome Center, illustrates just some of the work done by the Athens-Clarke Heritage Foundation to help preserve historic structures. The Federal-style house was constructed circa 1820, and was slated for demolition in 1967 before the ACHF and other entities stepped in to save it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marc Lofton
|21 hr
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC