Athens-Clarke commissioners poised to revisit stormwater utility fee

Ask Athens-Clarke County's mayor, or any of the county's 10 commissioners, what issue is most frequently brought up by constituents, and you're likely to get a three-word answer - stormwater utility fees. "Our taxpayers are just pulling their hair out because they think it's so stupid," Mayor Nancy Denson said at a recent non-voting commission work session where Drew Raessler, director of the county's Transportation & Public Works Department, gave her and commissioners a refresher course on the fee.

