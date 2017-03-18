Athens-Clarke commissioners poised to...

Athens-Clarke commissioners poised to revisit stormwater utility fee

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Ask Athens-Clarke County's mayor, or any of the county's 10 commissioners, what issue is most frequently brought up by constituents, and you're likely to get a three-word answer - stormwater utility fees. "Our taxpayers are just pulling their hair out because they think it's so stupid," Mayor Nancy Denson said at a recent non-voting commission work session where Drew Raessler, director of the county's Transportation & Public Works Department, gave her and commissioners a refresher course on the fee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amazon censoring books for Israel 3 hr wjabbe 1
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Sat wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Thu Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 279,667,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC