Athens-area restaurants to donate proceeds to Salvation Army next week
Local restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds March 13-16 to the Salvation Army in Athens during the second annual Paint the Town Red fundraiser. "This is an opportunity to enjoy some of your favorite restaurants while also contributing funds for the ongoing needs of the Salvation Army homeless shelter," said Christy Felix, president of the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, which sponsors the event.
