Athens Area Chamber of Commerce honors community service

On a night when the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce committed itself to a broader ethic of community service, the business advocacy organization also took time to honor a number of Athenians who have consistently embodied that ethic. "It's crucial for the business community to keep giving back," incoming Chamber chair Dean Mannheimer of Athens First Bank & Trust told the hundreds of people gathered Thursday night at the Classic Center in downtown Athens for the group's annual meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.