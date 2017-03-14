Athens Academy hires Susan Zalac as Upper School director
Zalac currently serves as the dean of students and English and Language Arts Department chair for Academy at the Lakes in Land O'Lakes, Fla. Zalac will take over direction from Bob Sears, who will transition to the newly-created position of director of student services this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb 13
|sally
|1
|Marc Lofton
|Jan '17
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC