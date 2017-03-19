Advisory committee hears sales tax re...

Advisory committee hears sales tax requests for transit projects

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Gary Johnson rides Athens Transit's Route 25 on his way home from shopping last week. Johnson says he has a car, but riding the bus is more convenient and relaxing for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amazon censoring books for Israel 8 hr Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Sat wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar 16 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,677,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC