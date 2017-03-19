Advisory committee hears sales tax requests for transit projects
Gary Johnson rides Athens Transit's Route 25 on his way home from shopping last week. Johnson says he has a car, but riding the bus is more convenient and relaxing for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|8 hr
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Sat
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC